RHP Lance Lynn gets the ball Tuesday night for his third start of the year against Milwaukee. Lynn is 1-1 vs. the Brewers this year, winning 4-2 on April 15 and absorbing a 6-3 loss on April 26. In his career, Lynn is 6-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 16 games (12 starts) against the Brewers. He took a no-decision in his last start Wednesday night, giving up six hits and three runs (two earned) in six innings against Arizona.

LF Matt Holliday, recovered from flu-like symptoms, returned to the lineup Monday night, batting in his customary No. 3 spot and going 1-for-3 to extend his NL record of reaching base safely to start a season to 45 games. Holliday played just four innings as the team won two of three games over the Los Angeles Dodgers in a weekend series, missing games Friday night and Sunday.

SS Jhonny Peralta collected a hit and walk in four plate appearances, which actually lowered his average against the Brewers to .500 for the year. Peralta usually tortures Milwaukee pitching, as he owns a .375 career average in 128 at-bats vs. the Brewers. Only Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki boasts a higher average against the Brewers at .409.

1B Mark Reynolds went 2-for-4, his seventh multi-hit game of the season, four coming against former teams (two against Milwaukee, two against Cleveland). Reynolds also tied a career high with 17 putouts, the most by a St. Louis first baseman since Matt Adams recorded 17 on June 20, 2012, in Detroit.

LHP Jaime Garcia dominated for the last six of his seven innings Monday night, but the two-out RBI single he allowed to CF Carlos Gomez in the first inning was enough to get him beat. Garcia retired 16 of the next 17 men he faced after Gomez’s hit, making it through seven innings on just 86 pitches. However, the Cardinals were blanked for the second time in his three starts.