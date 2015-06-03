RF Randal Grichuk went 2-for-3 and scored the game’s only run. Of his 20 hits this year, 12 are for extra bases (8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers), including his double in the second. It was the seventh multi-hit game for Grichuk out of 23 games, a performance which screams out for an everyday role.

RHP Lance Lynn gave Milwaukee a steady diet of fastballs Tuesday night and blew it away to even his record at 4-4. Lynn said every pitch he threw was a fastball, a total that reached 118 by the time he was lifted with two outs in the eighth. Lynn allowed five hits and one walk, fanning five. It was the longest start of 2015 for Lynn.

LF Matt Holliday’s NL-record string of reaching base in 45 straight games to start a season ended as he went 0-for-3, getting ejected after arguing a called third strike with plate umpire Joe West in the seventh. Holliday finished eight games shy of tying Derek Jeter for the all-time record. It was the fourth career ejection for Holliday, all for debating balls and strikes.

RHP John Lackey closes out the series and the homestand Wednesday against Milwaukee. Lackey dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday night in a 3-0 win, fanning nine over seven innings and giving up just five hits. He’s 3-1, 3.86 in four career outings against the Brewers, throwing seven shutout innings on April 16 in a 4-0 win and whiffing eight.

1B Mark Reynolds collected the game’s only RBI with a two-out single in the second, his third game-winning RBI of the year. Reynolds has just three homers in 115 at-bats, but is hitting .261, 32 points above his career average. Given his track record for hitting homers in bunches, Reynolds is due for a power surge at some point that might get him to 20 homers for the eighth straight season.