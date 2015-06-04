3B Matt Carpenter enjoys hitting against the Brewers, collecting two more on Wednesday, including a two-run single in the fourth that capped the Cardinals’ scoring. Carpenter leads the NL with 23 multi-hit games. His fourth inning hit marked his first and last RBI of the homestand.

RHP Michael Wacha tries to avenge his only loss of the year Thursday night when St. Louis starts a four-game series at the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha pitched 5 1/3 no-hit innings Saturday night against Los Angeles, but gave up four runs before the sixth inning was done and left with a 5-1 defeat. Wacha hadn’t faced the Dodgers in the regular season, but beat them twice in the 2013 NLCS.

RHP John Lackey wasn’t quite as dominant in this game as he was in a Friday night win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but a big early lead and good defense helped get him through seven innings for the win. Lackey allowed 10 hits and three runs, walking one and whiffing five. It marked the sixth time he’s thrown seven innings this season and upped his career record against Milwaukee to 4-1.

C Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly in the first inning represented his first RBI since May 26 against Arizona. Molina added two more hits and scored a run, giving him 16 multi-hit games for the season. Only San Diego’s Derek Norris has more multi-hit games among catchers with 17.

1B Mark Reynolds knocked in a first inning run with a single, giving him a modest four-game hitting streak and upping his average to .292 against his old team, Milwaukee. Reynolds is benefitting from steady playing time, batting .261 and playing solid defense in place of Matt Adams, who’s probably out for the season with a torn right quad.