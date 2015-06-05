2B Kolten Wong, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, lined a two-run double in the eighth to cap the scoring for St. Louis (36-18), which has the best record in the majors. Wong said he has become much more comfortable in his role hitting at the top of the order. “For me it was buying in to being a leadoff hitter and understanding I have my own style of being a leadoff hitter,” Wong said. “Once I did that, and didn’t change who I was, leading off became a lot easier for me.”

RHP Michael Wacha didn’t change much in his approach. The results, though, were entirely different from the last time he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha limited the Dodgers to a run and scattered seven hits with five strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 7-1 romp. Wacha avenged Saturday’s 5-1 loss, his setback this season, when he no-hit the Dodgers for five innings before they touched him up for four runs. “I wasn’t trying to change too much,” said Wacha, who improved to 8-1 and is tied for the major league lead in wins. He has won six of those on the road in seven starts and compiled a 1.58 ERA. “Maybe, a couple of batters, maybe trying a couple of different (things). The second-time mentality going in there was just attacking the hitters.” The only run Wacha surrendered Thursday was a sacrifice fly by left fielder Alex Guerrero. Wacha said his fastball and cutter were more effective this time. “I felt like I got those pitches established on both sides of the plate,” Wacha said.

LF Matt Holliday went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Holliday has reached base for the 47th time in 48 games. Holliday also has been a menace for the Dodgers, recording 146 hits (tops among active players), 22 homers, 34 doubles and 82 RBIs in 125 career games against Los Angeles.

SS Jhonny Peralta continued his roll offensively. Peralta tied a season high with three hits, going 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday’s win over the Dodgers. Peralta is batting .388 in the last 13 games and reached base safely in 11 of those. Peralta is hitting .500 with two doubles, a homer and six RBIs in four games against the Dodgers this season.