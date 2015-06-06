OF Tommy Pham was activated from the 60-day disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Pham suffered a strained left quadriceps muscle in March. 1B Matt Adams, who had surgery last Friday to repair his torn right quadriceps, replaced Pham on the 60-day DL.

3B Matt Carpenter drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, lifting the Cardinals to a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers Friday night. Carpenter hit a sacrifice fly to right to score RF Jason Heyward for what turned out to be the winning run.

2B Kolten Wong tied the score with an RBI infield single in the eighth inning Friday night. Wong drove in two runs in the Cardinals’ 7-1 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal converted his 18th save in 19 opportunities, pitching a perfect ninth and fanning two in Friday’s win over the Dodgers. Rosenthal has posted 14 1/3 scoreless innings.

LF Matt Holliday walked in the first inning, reaching base for the 48th time in 49 games. The lone game Holliday didn’t reach base when he was tossed from Tuesday’s contest against the Milwaukee Brewers for arguing balls and strikes.