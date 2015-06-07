RF Randal Grichuk got the lone hit off LHP Clayton Kershaw on Saturday, singling in the second inning. It was practically harmless, though, as Grichuk and the Cardinals watched Kershaw dominate them in a 2-0 victory.

CF Peter Bourjos had four hits, including a home run, in 11 at-bats against LHP Clayton Kershaw entering Saturday’s contest. However, like almost all of the Cardinals, Bourjos failed to register a hit off Kershaw, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

INF Pete Kozma started at second base instead of left-handed-hitting Kolten Wong. The light-hitting Kozma, who is batting .109, had experienced success offensively -- as strange as that seems -- against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw, collecting four hits. Three of those were doubles, and Kozma also had three RBIs in five previous at-bats before Saturday’s game. Kozma, though, went 0-for-3 against Kershaw on Saturday.

LHP Jaime Garcia matched Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw with zeros until the seventh inning. LF Chris Heisey led off the inning with a double that got past 3B Pete Kozma and down the left field line. RF Yasiel Puig, who struck out in his first two-at bats against Garcia, followed with a double in the gap in right-center for a 1-0 Dodgers’ lead. Puig scored on 1B Justin Turner’s RBI single up the middle for a 2-0 advantage. Those were just a few of the blemishes on an otherwise strong outing by Garcia (1-3), who allowed two runs on six hits, fanned six and walked none in seven innings. “Equally as good (as Kershaw) until the seventh,” Matheny said. “Up until that point, very efficient. I thought Jaime was pretty good.”