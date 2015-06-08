3B Matt Carpenter returned to the lineup after leaving Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning because of a bruised right triceps. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw hit Carpenter near the elbow in the first inning. On Sunday night, Carpenter struck out twice in both of his at-bats, walked twice and scored the tying run in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout for his 19th save, which leads the National League. The right-hander passed Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley and moved into sixth place on the team’s all-time saves list with 67. Rosenthal also extended his streak of consecutive scoreless innings to 15 1/3 over 15 appearances since May 5.

LF Matt Holliday reached base in 50 of 51 games this season after Sunday night’s 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Holliday hit a triple during a three-run rally in the eighth inning to finish 1-for-4 with one strikeout. In his career against the Dodgers, Holliday leads active players with 147 hits, 93 runs, 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 82 RBIs in 128 games.

RHP John Lackey seeks his third successive win Monday night when he faces the Colorado Rockies. In his past two starts, Lackey has amassed 14 strikeouts in 14 innings while walking only two. The right-hander has seven quality starts this year and has pitched into the seventh inning in six of his 11 starts -- including three of his past four.

SS Jhonny Peralta hit his ninth home run of the season, added a double, drove home two runs and scored twice in the Cardinals’ 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night. His single during a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning drove home pinch-runner Peter Bourjos with the winning run. Peralta’s 3-for-4 performance raised his team-leading average to .321. Against the Dodgers this season, Peralta is batting .440 (11-for-25) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs.

RF Jason Heyward saw his eight-game hitting streak end. Heyward went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday night but made a critical defensive play when he threw out Los Angeles Dodgers LF Andre Either at the plate to end the sixth inning and prevent the Dodgers from extending their 2-1 lead. The Cardinals scored three runs in the eighth for a 4-2 win.