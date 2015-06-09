OF Nick Plummer was the 23rd overall selection and the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the amateur draft. He is from Brother Rice High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Plummer, 18, is 5-11 and 190 pounds. He hit .520 for his high school team this spring with 68 runs, 23 RBIs, 22 doubles and five triples. Plummer walked 32 times, struck out only 10 times and stole 32 bases. In its scouting report on Plummer, Baseball America said he had one of the most advanced approaches among this year’s high school hitters and a simple setup, bat speed and leverage that gives him plus pull power. He projects as a potentially plus hitter with average to plus power. Since he is an average runner with a below-average arm, most evaluators see Plummer moving to left field.

RHP Jake Woodford from H.B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., was chosen by the Cardinals 39th overall in the competitive balance round following round one of the draft. Woodford, 18, is 6-foot-4, and he went 7-0 with an 0.67 ERA in 10 games, nine starts, with 57 strikeouts and 10 walks in 52 innings. Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa said, “Jacob Woodford is a starting-pitching prospect with advanced control of a sinking fastball, breaking ball and changeup.” Woodford’s fastball reached 94 mph this spring, and Woodford has a simple delivery that enables him to command the pitch. His secondary stuff was less consistent this year, but he has shown a good slider in the past and has the makings of a solid changeup, according to Baseball America.

LF Matt Holliday left the game in the second inning with a right quadriceps strain. He was injured running for a bloop hit by Carlos Gonzalez that became a double when Holliday’s leg gave out and he stumbled to the ground. The Cardinals didn’t announce anything about the severity of the injury after their 11-3 loss to the Rockies, preferring to wait until Holliday undergoes tests Tuesday. He was able to walk off the field on his own.

RHP John Lackey gave up 12 hits and 10 runs, eight earned, in four innings. The 10 runs matched his career high set Sept. 26, 2008, while pitching for the Angels against the Rangers. In six road starts this season, Lackey is 0-3 with a 6.27 ERA.