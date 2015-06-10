OF Jon Jay got the start in left field place of the injured Matt Holliday. Jay hit his first home run of the season on Monday and entered Tuesday with a .232 average in just 41 games this season. He was 0-for-4 on Tuesday but did score the first run of the game.

RHP David Aardsma was promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett after signing a minor league deal with the Braves just three days earlier and retired the only batter he faced against the Padres on Tuesday. He had last pitched in the majors with the New York Mets in 2013, going 2-2 with a 4.31 ERA in 43 games. Aardsma, 33, was 15-for-15 in save opportunities before option out of his minor league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and signing with the Braves. He served as Seattle’s closer in 2009 and 2010.

OF Matt Holliday was put on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a Grade 2 right quadriceps strain. Holliday was injured in the second inning of Monday’s loss to Colorado and had to leave the game.

OF Jayson Heyward was not in the starting lineup Tuesday because the Cardinals faced left-hander Jorge De La Rosa despite the fact that he is hitting .320 against lefties this season. Heyward pinch hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was recalled Tuesday for his second stint this season with the Cardinals. He was 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in seven appearances from May 1-27. Socolovich was 1-1 with a 0.54 in 10 games with Memphis of Triple-A.