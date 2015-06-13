LF Randal Grichuk had his hands on both rallies for the Cardinals, scoring ahead of Jay’s triple in the second and then tripling home Jason Heyward in the eighth before he tallied the final run on Jay’s sacrifice fly. Grichuk has 26 hits this year, 15 for extra bases, and is tied for the team lead in triples with Peter Bourjos with three.

CF Jon Jay’s RBI triple in the second inning started the night’s scoring and was just his fourth extra-base hit in 131 at-bats. It was also his first extra-base hit with a man aboard. Jay added a sacrifice fly in the eighth, marking his first multi-RBI game since April 28 against Philadelphia.

RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) landed on the 15-day DL on Friday, but the team doesn’t anticipate his absence extending past 15 days. Lynn last pitched Sunday, needing 98 pitches to get through five innings of a no-decision outing at the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 12 starts this season, Lynn is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA, receiving less than three runs of support per game.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis and will start Saturday’s game with Kansas City in Busch Stadium. Lyons took three starts for St. Louis in May, fanning 17 over 13 innings but pitching to a 5.54 ERA and going past the fifth inning just once. Lyons beat the Royals two years ago, working seven innings in a 4-1 win and yielding just two hits. That was his second and last big league win.

LHP Jaime Garcia was simply magnificent for eight shutout innings, giving up only four hits and fanning six in bagging his second win. Garcia threw more than three-fourths of his pitches for strikes and might have been in line for his first shutout since 2011 if manager Mike Matheny hadn’t pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Garcia took a second-inning comebacker by Eric Hosmer off his right heel, but clearly wasn’t affected by it, although Garcia iced it down following the game.