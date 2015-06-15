3B Matt Carpenter has been in a funk offensively, striking out 19 times in his last 56 at-bats and collecting just 10 hits. On pace for a career-high 133 strikeouts, Carpenter is still batting .290 with eight homers and 32 RBIs, and seems like a sure bet to start an All-Star Game for the first time next month in Cincinnati, having collected more votes than every NL player but one.

RHP Michael Wacha’s turn was pushed back to Tuesday, when the Cardinals are scheduled to play a getaway day game with Minnesota. Wacha is coming off a 4-3 loss June 9 in Colorado in which he fanned 10, tying a career high, over 6 1/3 innings but gave up two-spots in the sixth and seventh. This will be his first career appearance against the Twins.

LHP Tyler Lyons will stay in the rotation for the time being and take his turn Friday night when St. Louis starts a three-game series in Philadelphia. Lyons enjoyed his first MLB win in just over two calendar years Saturday, going five innings in a 3-2 verdict against Kansas City. Manager Mike Matheny decided the starters would benefit from an extra day of rest after Sunday’s postponement.

RHP John Lackey will move back to Monday night’s series opener with Minnesota, weather permitting, in Busch Stadium. Lackey hasn’t pitched since getting touched for 10 runs in four innings on June 8 in Colorado. But in 11 starts at home since St. Louis acquired him from Boston on July 31, 2014, Lackey is 6-1 with a 2.02 ERA.

C Yadier Molina missed out on a good matchup with Sunday’s rainout, having gone 5-for-13 in his career against Kansas City RHP Chris Young. While Molina hasn’t hit a homer yet this year, he is tied for first among NL catchers with 18 multi-hit games, matched only by San Diego’s Derek Norris. Molina is third in hits among NL catchers with 57 and tied for second in doubles with 10.