St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
June 16, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Michael Wacha’s turn was pushed back to Tuesday, when the Cardinals are scheduled to play a getaway day game with Minnesota.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (tight right arm) wasn’t available Monday night as Kevin Siegrist got the save. Manager Mike Matheny said that Rosenthal wouldn’t have been available on Sunday, but that game with Kansas City was rained out. Rosenthal pitched 1 1/3 innings Saturday for a save, his only outing since a save on Wednesday in Colorado. Matheny doesn’t anticipate that Rosenthal will need a DL stint.

RHP John Lackey bounced back from his awful appearance a week ago in Colorado, when he gave up 10 runs in four innings, with his fifth win on Monday night. Lackey gave up only five hits and two runs in eight innings on Monday, walking one and fanning six while throwing 74 of 100 pitches for strikes. He’s 7-1 in 12 starts at Busch Stadium since being acquired from Boston at last year’s trading deadline.

