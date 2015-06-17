RHP Lance Lynn (right forearm strain) played catch for the first time since landing on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Lynn expects to join the team on Friday in Philadelphia during its eight-game road trip. He and the Cardinals believe he will be able to resume taking his turn in the rotation when his DL stint ends June 27. Lynn is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA in 12 starts.

RHP Michael Wacha rebounded from a shaky first inning to retire 15 of 16 men after a 45-minute rain delay, enabling him to pick up his ninth win. Wacha gave up only three hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings, walking one and fanning five as his stuff gradually improved with more mound time. Wacha threw just 86 pitches, but had to leave after a second rain delay in the seventh.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal (right biceps) was unable to pitch for a second straight game, although manager Mike Matheny still believes his closer won’t have to spend time on the DL. Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since going 1 1/3 innings Saturday for a save against Kansas City. He said after Tuesday’s game that he has a knot in his right biceps and that it’s a higher level of soreness than he has previously endured.

RHP Carlos Martinez makes his first career appearance against Minnesota Wednesday night when the series switches to Target Field. Martinez is coming off a 4-2 win on June 10 in Colorado, the fifth straight start of his that St. Louis has won. He gave up eight hits over 6 1/3 innings in that game, but pitched through a couple of jams and walked just one as he continued to display improved command.

C Yadier Molina’s ground-rule double to lead off the second was his 18th interleague hit, the most this year in majors. He came around to score on Randal Grichuk’s one-out sacrifice fly down the left-field line, getting a good jump off third and barely beating Shane Robinson’s throw home. Molina also nailed Minnesota speedster Byron Buxton trying to steal second for a big second out in the eighth.