CF Peter Bourjos went 1-for-3, grounding into an inning-ending double play in the fifth inning. It was the first time this season Boujos grounded into a double play. He was one of 12 players in all of baseball (minimum of 100 at-bats) to have not hit into one this season entering the day.

RHP Carlos Martinez fell to 7-3 after allowing two runs -- one earned -- on five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. The Cardinals dropped to 10-3 in games started by Martinez this season. The loss snapped his career-best, four-game win streak. “I thought he was good, kept his composure and kept us in the game,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We gotta score him some runs. Gotta get more than one.”

C Yadier Molina went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to four games. Molina, hitting .467 over that span, has raised his season average to .288. Molina, who hit .246 in April, batted .308 in May and is hitting .302 this month.

1B Mark Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double. Reynolds has now hit safely in five consecutive games against the Twins dating back to June 2014. In 14 career games at Target Field, Reynolds is hitting .314.