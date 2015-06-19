FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
June 20, 2015 / 3:12 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

3B Matt Carpenter had a pair of hits, including a double. He raised his average to .339 with three homers, eight RBIs and has a .391 on-base percentage in 15 interleague games this season.

C Yadier Molina went 1-for-4 with a single, extending his hitting streak to five games. Molina is batting .421 over that span and has more hits (20) in interleague games than any player in the big leagues.

RF Jason Heyward hit his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. It was Heyward’s first homer since May 27. Five of Heyward’s six homers this season were solo blasts.

LHP Jaime Garcia did not factor into the decision despite pitching six shutout innings, allowing four hits and a pair of walks while striking out four. Garcia lowered his ERA to 1.76, and he has made quality starts in each of his six outings this season. He also ran his scoreless streak in interleague games to 21 innings.

