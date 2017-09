RHP Lance Lynn will come off the 15-day disabled list Thursday and face off against the Miami Marlins. Lynn landed on the disabled list with a right forearm strain and is eligible to be activated on Tuesday. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, manager Mike Matheny doesn’t want to push back starts for RHP Carlos Martinez and LHP Jaime Garcia. Matheny said Lynn passed every test on Sunday and that “he’s good to go.” Lynn has compiled a 4-4 record with a 3.07 ERA.