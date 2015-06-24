RHP Lance Lynn (strained right forearm) is set to come off the disabled list and start Thursday’s series finale. Lynn, 28, has made 12 starts this year and is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA. For his career, he is 53-32 with a 3.42 ERA. His return should give the Cardinals a boost.

3B Matt Carpenter (back tightness) did not start on Tuesday against the Marlins. Carpenter, 29, is in his fourth full year in the big leagues. His OPS of .875 would be a career high. Last year, he had a .775 OPS, leading the NL in walks with 95. He also led the league in pitches seen per at-bat (4.37), and he led the Cards in on-base percentage .375. Clearly, Carpenter, who leads all NL third basemen in All-Star votes, is a key player for St. Louis.

RHP Carlos Martinez (8-3) beat the Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday. He allowed eight hits, one walk and three runs, striking out nine. He gave up a monster two-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton and also got hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt. But Martinez overcame it all to get the win.

LF Matt Holliday (strained right quadriceps) is set to return from the disabled list later this month.

RF Jason Heyward homered on Tuesday, continuing his recent hot streak. Heyward, 25, had a .611 OPS in April, improved to .783 in May and is at .885 so far in June. Those numbers follow his career trend -- he is better in June than in May and April. And his career OPS is 53 points better in the second half of the year as compared to the first half.

LHP Jaime Garcia, who turns 29 next month, will start against the Marlins on Wednesday. Garcia, a native of Mexico, is 44-29 with a 3.38 ERA in his career. But he has not been very productive after his first two years in the majors. In those first two years (2010 and 2011), he went 13-8 and 13-7. This season, he has had awful luck. He missed the first 40 games due to injury, and the Cards have been shut out in three of his six starts. He has walked a total of just two batters in his past five starts.