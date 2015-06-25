RHP Lance Lynn (strained right forearm) is set to come off the disabled list and start Thursday’s series finale. Lynn, 28, made 12 starts this year and is 4-4 with a 3.07 ERA. For his career, he is 53-32 with a 3.42 ERA. His return should give the Cardinals a boost. “He is one our new leaders,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Lynn. “He has taken that next step in his career. He wants to be one of our horses, the guy who goes out there and soaks up innings and stop a bad streak. I‘m excited to have him back. I‘m excited he’s feeling better.”

C Yadier Molina, who turns 33 next month, is still one of the the best defensive catchers in the game. There is also a big drop-off between him and Cards backup Tony Cruz. Still, Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon stole a base off of Molina on Wednesday -- on a pitch out. Three times in the past eight years, Molina has led the league in the percentage of runners caught stealing. He threw out 54 percent, 49 percent and 48 percent in those three years. This year, he is at 38 percent, which is still 10 percent above the league average. So, yes, even when a super-fast runner such as Gordon beats a Molina throw, it’s news.

LHP Jaime Garcia beat the Marlins 6-1 on Wednesday. Garcia, a native of Mexico, is 45-29 for his career. On Wednesday, he worked seven innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run to lower his ERA to 1.69. He has walked just two batters in his past six starts and likely would have had a better record except that the Cardinals have been shut out in three of his seven appearances this season. “He pitched terrific,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Garcia, who is 7-for-7 in quality starts this year. “He gave up a couple of hard-hit balls to Stanton, but he limited the damage.”