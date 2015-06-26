RHP Lance Lynn came off the disabled list and turned in a strong effort, lasting six innings and allowing two hits, four walks and no runs. Other than his control being a bit off, it was a very good start for Lynn, who had been on the DL due to a strained right forearm. He is 4-0 in four career starts against the Marlins, posting a 3.28 ERA.

2B Kolten Wong on Wednesday was his ninth of the season, tops among NL second basemen. On Thursday, Wong had two hits and two RBIs. For the series, he went 4-for-12 with a double, a homer and four RBIs.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. The move was made to make a roster spot for RHP Lance Lynn, who came off the disabled list and started.

RHP John Lackey will make his 15th start of the season on Friday, when the Cards take on the Cubs. Heat beat the Cubs, 5-1, on May 7, going 7 2/3 innings. Lackey is averaging just 14.3 pitches per inning this season, ranking him third in the National League.

SS Peter Kozma, who was hitting .093, got the start went 3-for-3, with two runs scored, one RBI and one stellar defensive play. He was given the start as Jhonny Peralta was rested.

RF Jason Heyward on Wednesday was the third time in his career that he hit gone deep in three straight games. Heyward went 1-for-4 on Thursday but did not go deep.