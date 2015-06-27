RHP Michael Wacha will get the call Saturday night in the series’ middle game, looking to rebound from perhaps his worst start of the season. Wacha took a pounding in a 9-2 loss Sunday at Philadelphia, allowing five runs over five innings. It will be his first start of the year against Chicago; he’s 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

LF Matt Holliday (quad) will start running next week to accurately gauge his progress from the injury that sidelined him June 8 at Colorado. If Holliday shows the progress the Cardinals are looking for, he could start a rehab assignment and perhaps return from the 15-day DL on the team’s final road trip before the All-Star break. Holliday is hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs.

RHP John Lackey worked in and out of trouble all night, permitting 11 baserunners (eight hits, three walks) and just two runs. Lackey, who walked three and fanned five, gave up just one hit in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position, keeping St. Louis in the game so that it could steal it at the end. Since absorbing a 10-run pounding June 8 in Colorado, Lackey has allowed just five runs in his last 22 innings.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) is on schedule to make his next start Tuesday night against the Chicago White Sox, according to general manager John Mozeliak. Garcia left Wednesday night’s 6-1 win in Miami in the eighth inning after limping home on a base hit. He had thrown just 90 pitches in seven innings and could have easily worked through the eighth had he not been required to leave.