RHP Marcus Hatley earned a promotion from Triple-A Memphis Tuesday, his first trip to the majors. The 27-year old Hatley, who spent the last eight years in the Cubs organization, went 4-2, 1.69 with three saves in Memphis. Hatley served mostly as a setup man for Mitch Harris with the Redbirds. When he appears in a game for St. Louis, he’ll be the seventh rookie to play for the club this year.

RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) was shifted from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL as part of the moves made by the Cardinals Tuesday. Walden has been shelved since April 30 and is hopeful of returning after the All-Star break. Used mostly in an eighth-inning role, Walden went 0-1, 0.87 in 12 April appearances, earning a save and fanning 12 hitters in 10 1/3 innings.

RHP Lance Lynn was forced to throw 117 pitches in six innings as Chicago fouled off numerous offerings, but still turned in a quality start, giving up just six hits and a run. Lynn struck out a batter in every inning, giving him 18 in 13 1/3 career innings against the White Sox. It marked the fourth time this season that Lynn has thrown 117 pitches or more.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day DL Tuesday, retroactive to Friday. Belisle has become an important part of the majors’ best bullpen this year, going 1-1, 3.00 in 30 appearances and pitching in almost every role a reliever can fill. He can return as early as July 11, although it’s more likely he won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

RHP John Lackey will take the mound Wednesday night when St. Louis concludes its interleague series with the Chicago White Sox. Lackey hasn’t experienced much success against Chicago, going 3-6, 3.81 in his career and coming up empty in his last eight starts against the South Siders. Lackey took a no-decision Friday night against the Chicago Cubs, giving up 11 baserunners (8 hits, 3 walks) in seven innings but permitting just two runs.