LHP Tim Cooney will be called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Thursday night’s series opener with San Diego. Cooney made his MLB debut April 30 against Philadelphia, but lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win. In Memphis, Cooney has enjoyed a good year, going 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts covering 88 2/3 innings.

CF Jon Jay (left wrist) might be headed back to the DL after not taking batting practice on Wednesday. Jay is hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats this year and has batted only .185 since coming off the DL May 29. Jay had surgery on the wrist after the 2014 season, but continues to battle pain and hasn’t been able to drive the ball consistently.

OF Jon Jay was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday due to a stress reaction and bone bruise in his left wrist. Jay is batting .223 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad) continues to test his injured leg that landed him on the DL June 9. Holliday is taking batting practice and also did some running in the outfield Wednesday, but the club isn’t yet certain when he might be able to embark on a rehab stint. Holliday is batting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs, setting a National League record by reaching base in his first 45 games.

RHP John Lackey didn’t appear to have his best stuff or command, but still gave St. Louis seven solid innings, albeit in a losing cause. Lackey allowed seven hits and two runs, walking two and striking out six. It was just his second loss in 14 starts at Busch Stadium, but his sixth straight defeat to the White Sox, a team he hasn’t beaten since Aug. 11, 2005.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) will not make the start Thursday night, although manager Mike Matheny is hopeful Garcia can take the mound next week at the Chicago Cubs. Garcia was injured June 25 running the bases during the eighth inning of a 6-1 win in Miami and has been able to make just one side session since then. A DL trip is possible if Garcia can’t start next week.