LHP Tim Cooney was called up from Triple-A Memphis to start Thursday night’s series opener against San Diego. Cooney made his major league debut April 30 against Philadelphia but lasted only 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and three runs in the Cardinals’ 9-3 win. In Memphis, Cooney was 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts covering 88 2/3 innings.

LHP Tim Cooney didn’t get the win, but gave a good accounting of himself over six innings Thursday night. In a much more polished performance than he offered in his MLB debut April 30, Cooney gave up only four hits and two earned runs, walking two and fanning six. He displayed much better command within the zone and was able to wipe out hitters with off-speed pitches late in counts.

OF Jon Jay was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Wednesday due to a stress reaction and bone bruise in his left wrist. Jay is batting .223 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats.

CF Jon Jay (left wrist) was placed on the 15-day DL Thursday for the second time this season. Jay is hitting just .223 with a homer and 10 RBIs in 166 at-bats and simply hasn’t been able to drive the ball with authority. In 65 at-bats since returning from a DL stint in May, Jay batted just .185 and had just two extra-base hits.

RHP Michael Wacha will try for his 11th win Friday night when St. Louis continues its series with San Diego. Wacha is coming off an 8-1 win Saturday night against the Chicago Cubs, using three double plays to wriggle out of trouble in the first four innings and then cruising through the fifth and sixth before leaving. This will be Wacha’s first career start against the Padres.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad) will accompany the team on its upcoming road trip to the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh, another sign that he’s making progress in his bid to return from an injury that disabled him on June 9. Holliday, who’s hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBI, figures to embark on a rehab stint after the All-Star break.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) has now been slotted into a start in one of the games during Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs. Garcia was injured running the bases June 25 in Miami and hasn’t been able to pitch since then, although he did complete a side session in the bullpen on Sunday. A DL stint is possible if Garcia can’t make his start Tuesday.