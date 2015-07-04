1B Xavier Scruggs (forearm) left the game in the bottom of the eighth inning after being plunked by a 95 mph fastball from Joaquin Benoit. Scruggs said after the game that he was stunned for a second but that he’s OK. Scruggs was 0-for-2 in his first start since Tuesday night. It’s not known if he’ll be available for Saturday’s game.

OF Tommy Pham was recalled from Memphis and picked up the start in center field, batting eighth. Pham was tearing it up in Triple-A, batting .338-5-21 in 24 games after being activated from the DL June 6 following a left quad injury in spring training which might have kept him from making the big club. Pham appeared in six games with the Cardinals last September, going 0-for-2.

LHP Tim Cooney was optioned to Triple-A Memphis Friday after a successful spot start Thursday night. Cooney gave up just four hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings while whiffing six and walking two. Cooney is a possibility to rejoin St. Louis Tuesday as its 26th man for a day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Michael Wacha pitched a fine game other than a 2-0 mistake in the seventh inning that Jedd Gyorko jacked for a homer which ultimately cost him his 11th win. Wacha gave up only five hits and a run in seven innings, fanning six. Given an extra day of rest, Wacha looked stronger and sharper, throwing 66 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

RHP Carlos Martinez will shoot for his 10th win Saturday when he starts against San Diego. Martinez endured two rain delays totaling 2:29 to beat the Chicago Cubs Sunday night, making just 84 pitches and allowing one run on two hits in six innings while fanning six. He’s made three prior appearances against the Padres, all in relief, giving up 10 hits and six runs in 3 1/3 innings.