--RHP Mitch Harris was recalled from Triple-A Memphis so that the Cardinals could have 13 arms on the staff to face a 10-game, nine-day stretch leading up to the All-Star break. Harris was 1-1, 3.63 in 16 games with St. Louis before being sent down last month. In five games for Memphis, Harris gave up seven hits and three runs over 5 1/3 innings.

RHP Lance Lynn takes the mound Sunday when St. Louis finishes its weekend series with San Diego. Lynn was no-decisioned in his last start Tuesday night, giving up six hits and a run in six innings against the Chicago White Sox with a walk and six strikeouts. He split his starts against the Padres last year, losing 3-1 in San Diego and then taking a 3-2 win in the rematch.

RHP Carlos Martinez was denied his 10th victory despite a good outing Saturday. In 6 2/3 innings, he scattered eight hits and allowed only one run with two walks and five strikeouts. Martinez continues to display the form that makes him one of baseball’s top young starters, flashing a 100 mph fastball to strike out Melvin Upton Jr. to end the fifth, while also tying hitters up with off-speed offerings.

INF Greg Garcia was optioned to Memphis to make room for an extra arm on the pitching staff. Garcia went 5-for-12 in 10 games with St. Louis, including the first home run of his MLB career June 26 to tie a game against the Chicago Cubs. The left-handed hitting Garcia figures to be back with the Cardinals at some point, particularly in September when the rosters can expand to 40 players.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin cramp) went through a bullpen session Saturday and appears to be on track to start one of Tuesday’s games in a day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs. Garcia was injured June 25 in a 6-1 win at Miami as he ran the bases. He wasn’t able to make a start this week due to the injury, but the team was able to push him back without difficulty.