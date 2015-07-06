LHP Tim Cooney was recalled from Class A Peoria to take LHP Jaime Garcia’s place in the rotation. Cooney started in Garcia’s stead Thursday night against San Diego and pitched well, allowing just four hits and two earned runs in six innings. The plan was to use Cooney as the 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader, but that duty will fall to LHP Tyler Lyons.

RHP Lance Lynn continues to pitch lights out, shackling San Diego for seven innings en route to his sixth win of the year. Lynn gave up just three hits and an unearned run with three walks and eight strikeouts. He has an 0.85 ERA over his last five starts, yielding just three earned runs over his past 31 2/3 innings.

OF Matt Holliday (right quad) was elected an All-Star starter for the first time in his 12-year major league career, although he did start the 2011 game in Arizona due to another player’s injury. Holliday, who is hitting .303 with three homers and 26 RBIs but has been on the disabled list since June 9, could be back in the lineup next week and is planning to play in the All-Star Game. It would be his seventh All-Star appearance.

RHP John Lackey gets the call Monday night when St. Louis opens an eight-game road trip with the first of four at the Chicago Cubs. Lackey last pitched Wednesday night, taking a 7-1 loss against the Chicago White Sox despite giving up just two runs off seven hits over seven innings. Lackey is 1-0 in two prior appearances against the Cubs this year, allowing only three runs over 14 2/3 innings.

SS Jhonny Peralta earned his first All-Star start via popular vote, although it will be his third trip to the game. He represented the American League in 2011 and 2013 as a member of the Tigers. Peralta is batting .297 with 11 homers and 42 RBI and has made only three errors in 79 games. He went 0-for-4 Sunday against San Diego.

LHP Jaime Garcia (left groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1, lengthening his already extensive injury resume. Garcia went through a bullpen session Saturday, and he appeared to be on track to start a game in Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at the Chicago Cubs, manager Mike Matheny said. However, Garcia clearly regressed Sunday, and the Cardinals will now start LHPs Tyler Lyons and Tim Cooney in the doubleheader.