LHP Tim Cooney (0-0, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to make his third start of the season and first against the Cubs on Tuesday in the nightcap of a doubleheader. Cooney worked six innings in his last start, Thursday against the Padres. He gave up three runs on four hits, struck out six and walked two in a no-decision during a 5-3 Cardinals loss.

RHP Michael Wacha (10-3) was among three Cardinals added to the National League All-Star roster Monday. He is the winningest Cardinals pitcher and owns a 2.66 ERA through 16 starts. Wacha has struck out 80 and walked 23 in 101 1/3 innings.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal earned his first All-Star Game selection Monday as one of manager Bruce Bochy’s picks. Rosenthal is 1-1 on the season with 24 saves, third in the National League. In 37 appearances, he has 42 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 0.70 ERA.

LHP Tyler Lyons (2-0, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to pitch the early game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader at Wrigley Field. It will be his fifth start of the year and second outing of the season against the Cubs. He worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits during a no-decision in a 7-4 St. Louis victory over Chicago on May 5.

RHP John Lackey (7-5) worked seven shutout innings Monday and improved to 3-1 all-time against the Cubs as he allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four. Lackey has thrown at least seven innings and allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts. He is 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three starts against the Cubs this season.

C Yadier Molina will make his seventh All-Star Game appearance next week after he was added to the National League roster as a reserve by a vote among players. Molina is batting .292 with two home runs and 28 RBIs. He had what turned out to be the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning Monday.