RHP Marcus Hatley was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. He made two appearances for the Cardinals and had no record or ERA in 1 1/3 innings of work. At Memphis this season he’s 4-2 with a 1.69 ERA and three saves in 37 1/3 innings.

2B Kolten Wong missed his second straight game after suffering a mild concussion after a spectacular catch in the outfield during Tuesday’s first game of a doubleheader.

2B Kolten Wong, who sustained a mild concussion Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs in Chicago, missed his third straight game. Though Wong passed concussion tests Thursday afternoon, manager Mike Matheny decided to give Wong one more day of rest.

RHP Michael Wacha had no decision and remains at 10-3 after allowing a season high-tying five runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking one. He’s 3-1 with a 3.62 ERA in seven career games against the Cubs. He also went 2-for-3 at the play, a career-high for hits.

RHP Carlos Martinez (9-3, 2.70 ERA) made his 17 start of the season and 24th of his career as he tries to join Michael Wacha with double-digit victories. The Cardinals are 13-3 in his 16 starts, winning his first five, losing two and then winning seven of his last eight. Thirteen have been quality starts. Martinez had no decision in his last outing, a 2-1 St. Louis loss on July 4 while allowing just one run.

LHP Tyler Lyons was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday after serving as 26th man for Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs. He worked 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday’s 7-4 game one loss to the Cubs. Lyons gave up three runs on seven hits, walked five and struck out three as he fell to 2-1 for the season.

INF Aledmys Diaz was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for 1B Dan Johnson. Diaz, 24, was hitting .235/.292/.344 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 67 games for Double-A Springfield this year. He signed an $8 million, four-year deal with the Cardinals in March 2014.

OF Matt Holliday, on the disabled list since June 9 with a strained right quadriceps, might be activated Friday but would be limited to pinch=hitting during the four-game weekend series.

1B Dan Johnson was purchased from Memphis on Wednesday and he was immediately inserted in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs. He went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in his debut and RBI single sin his first two at-bats. It was his first multi-hit and RBI game since July 26, 2014 with Toronto vs. the Yankees.

SS Jhonny Peralta was 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in the ninth to put the Cardinals ahead 6-5 and proved to be the game-winning runs. It was his first homer since June 21 at Philadelphia.