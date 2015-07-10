RHP Lance Lynn is scheduled to pitch Friday night at Pittsburgh. He is 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA in his last six starts. Lynn is 5-3 with a 4.43 ERA against the Pirates in 15 career games, including 13 starts.

2B Matt Carpenter broke out of a 1-for-20 funk by going 2-for-4. His two-run double in the fifth inning broke a scoreless tie and proved to be the game-winning hit.

2B Kolten Wong, who sustained a mild concussion Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Cubs in Chicago, missed his third straight game. Though Wong passed concussion tests Thursday afternoon, manager Mike Matheny decided to give Wong one more day of rest.

RHP Carlos Martinez made a strong last bid to earn a spot on the National League team for Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cincinnati as he pitched 7 1/3 scoreless inning Thursday night in a 4-1 win at Pittsburgh. Martinez is 7-1 with a 1.20 ERA in his last 10 starts. He is one of five pitchers contending for the NL’s Final Vote. Fan balloting ends Friday.

OF Matt Holliday, on the disabled list since June 9 with a strained right quadriceps, might be activated Friday but would be limited to pinch=hitting during the four-game weekend series.

