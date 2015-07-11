RHP Lance Lynn lost for the first time in seven starts, giving up five runs in just four innings Friday night as the Cardinals fell 5-2 at Pittsburgh. Lynn had been 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA since his previous loss May 22 at Kansas City. Lynn has beaten the Pirates only once in his last nine starts against them.

RHP Matt Belisle started a throwing program Friday after being on the disabled list since June 26 with right elbow inflammation. The Cardinals are hopeful Belisle could return by the end of the July.

RF Matt Holliday will remain on the disabled list through the All-Star break and likely be activated July 17 when the Cardinals return from the All-Star break to host the New York Mets. Holliday has been out since June 9 with a strained right quadriceps and the Cardinals considered activating him Friday so he could serve as a pinch hitter during the final three games of a four-game series at Pittsburgh. Instead, the Cardinals decided to give Holliday more time to heal. He will also sit out the All-Star Game next Tuesday at Cincinnati after being elected in fan balloting to start for the National League.

RHP John Lackey is scheduled to start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Lackey has made five quality starts in a row with a 1.75 ERA in that span. He is 1-1 with a 3.32 ERA in four career starts against Pittsburgh.