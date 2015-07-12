1B Xavier Scruggs was optioned to Memphis because the Cardinals wanted to add an extra pitcher in the bullpen for the final two games of their series at Pittsburgh that ends Sunday. Scruggs, 27, hit .262 in 17 games with the Cardinals.

RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Memphis and pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Tuivailala made three relief appearances with the Cardinals earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. At Memphis, the 22-year-old rookie was 3-0 with 12 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 30 games. Tuivailala was selected to the Pacific Coast League team for the Triple-A All-Star Game scheduled for Wednesday in Omaha, Neb.

RHP Mitch Harris was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 9, with a right groin strain. The 29-year-old rookie has pitched in middle relief during two stints with the Cardinals this season, going 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 games.

LHP Tim Cooney will make his fourth major league start Sunday night when he pitches at Pittsburgh. Cooney, called up from Memphis on July 2 when LHP Jaime Garcia went on the disabled list, has never faced the Pirates.

RHP Nick Greenwood was recalled from Triple-A Memphis before Saturday night’s 6-5 loss to the Pirates and was the losing pitcher, giving up CF Andrew McCutchen’s game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the 14th inning. The 27-year-old made 12 starts and 10 relief appearances with Memphis, going 7-3 with a 5.42 ERA. Greenwood made his major league debut last year with the Cardinals and Saturday marked his season debut.

RHP John Lackey pitched well despite not getting a decision as he allowed only one run in 6 1/3 innings. Lackey is 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in his last six starts and has pitched into the eighth inning in eight of his last nine outings.