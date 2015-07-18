LHP Nick Greenwood was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Matt Holliday on the 25-man roster. Greenwood appeared in one game for St. Louis, taking a 6-5, 14-inning loss Saturday night in Pittsburgh when he allowed a game-winning two-run homer to the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen. He could be back with the Cardinals in September when rosters expand to 40 players.

RHP Lance Lynn shrugged off a leadoff homer by New York’s Curtis Granderson and dominated for the remainder of the game en route to his seventh win. Lynn fanned nine for the fourth time this year, giving up only two hits and a walk after Granderson’s homer. It was the first time that Lynn reached nine strikeouts since a May 12 win in Cleveland.

The St. Louis Cardinals activated All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday from the 15-day disabled list Friday.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad) was activated from the 15-day DL Friday and batted third, going 0-for-3 before leaving for a defensive replacement after the seventh inning. Holliday missed 31 games following his injury June 8 in Colorado. He hit just three homers in his first 52 games, but is batting .298 and is fourth in the NL in on-base percentage at .412.

RHP John Lackey starts the middle game of this weekend’s series with the New York Mets on Saturday night. Lackey has worked six straight quality starts, including 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball on July 11 in Pittsburgh that turned into a no-decision when the bullpen blew a 3-1 lead late. Lackey faced New York on May 18 at Citi Field, getting no-decisioned despite allowing just three hits and a run over seven innings and just 76 pitches.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) won’t be able to start Sunday’s series finale against the Mets. The hope is that Garcia will be able to throw live batting practice by Thursday and could make a start near the end of July during the Cardinals’ 11-game homestand. Garcia was injured June 24 running the bases in a 6-1 win at Miami.