LHP Tim Cooney will make his fifth start Sunday when he closes out the weekend series with New York. Cooney has pitched passably in three outings since rejoining the club July 2, getting a no-decision on July 12 in Pittsburgh after allowing three runs over five innings. This will be his first career outing against the Mets.

RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps) threw a bullpen session before Saturday night’s game, which could move him closer to a rehab assignment later this month. Walden was disabled on April 30 after enjoying a great start, going 0-1 with an 0.87 ERA in 12 appearances. His return in August or September will deepen what has been arguably the league’s best bullpen.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) has experienced a setback in his rehab. The club has no timetable for the return of Belisle, a veteran who ably filled almost every role in the bullpen during the first 2 1/2 months before landing on the DL June 26. Belisle was 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 outings.

RHP John Lackey cruised to his eighth win Saturday night, getting treated to a 4-0 first-inning lead and an 8-0 margin when he took the mound for the sixth. Pitching to the score, Lackey gave up 10 hits, but only a solo homer by Michael Cuddyer in the sixth did any damage. It was Lackey’s seventh straight quality start since being rocked for 10 runs in Colorado on June 8.

RF Jason Heyward (cramps) left Saturday night’s game after collecting his fifth hit in the eighth inning. Heyward said he could have stayed in the game if he needed to, but he took an ice bath and IV fluids in the training room after the game, leaving his availability for Sunday’s series finale a question mark. It was his second career five-hit game.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) threw a bullpen session Saturday, boosting his hopes of rejoining the rotation before July ends. The club is tentatively targeting the Cincinnati series July 27-29 for his return. He was 3-3 with a 1.69 ERA in seven starts before getting injured while running the bases during a 6-1 win June 24 in Miami.