July 22, 2015 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

St. Louis Cardinals - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Ty Kelly was designated for assignment to make room for OF/INF Stephen Piscotty on the Cardinals’ 40-man roster. Kelly, 27, hit .203/.317/.286 with two homers and 21 RBIs in 79 games for Triple-A Memphis this season.

The Cardinals purchased the contract of Stephen Piscotty from Triple-A Memphis and optioned fellow OF Tommy Pham to Memphis.

OF/INF Stephen Piscotty had his contract purchased from Triple-A Memphis, and started in left field in his major league debut. Piscotty, 24, was hitting .272 with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 87 games for Memphis this season. The 36th overall pick by the Cardinals in 2012 out of Stanford is a converted third baseman who played in 73 games in the outfield this season but recently played six at first base.

