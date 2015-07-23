OF Tommy Pham was optioned to Triple-A Memphis after spending 16 days with the Cardinals between July 3-19. Pham, 27, was batting .182 with one home run, four doubles and three RBIs.

RHP Lance Lynn (7-5, 2.79 ERA) makes his 18th start of the season, second against the White Sox this year and third overall on Wednesday. He ranks 10th in the National League with a 2.79 ERA and his 111 strikeouts are 15th. Lynn did not get a decision in his previous start against the White Sox in St. Louis, allowing a single run in six innings on June 30.

RHP Michael Wacha (11-3) threw 100 pitches and allowed five earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out eight in a five-inning outing. His 11 wins are tied for second most in the National League with the Cubs’ Jake Arrieta. He also now has 20 career victories. “I felt really good through the first three,” said Wacha. “Then (I) just left some balls up in the zone, lost control of fastball command and didn’t miss the mistakes in the last couple of innings I was out there.”

OF/1B Stephen Piscotty was called up from Triple-A Memphis and inserted him into Tuesday’s lineup for his big league debut, batting ninth against the White Sox. Considered among the top prospects in the Cardinal organization, Piscotty was a supplemental first-round pick in 2012 out of Stanford University. He was batting .272 with 28 doubles, 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 87 games at Memphis. He went 1-for-4 with a run scored in his big league debut, beating out in infield single in the fourth inning.

DH Matt Holliday went 2-for-4, scored twice and contributed four RBIs with his fourth inning grand slam home run. It was the sixth grand slam of his career -- the last on June 9, 2013, at Cincinnati -- and 275th career home run.

C Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. His third inning single to to right scored two runs and gave the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Molina is batting .284 in 86 games with two home runs, 17 doubles and 35 RBIs.