LHP Tim Cooney gets another start Friday night when St. Louis opens a weekend series in Busch Stadium with Atlanta. Cooney gave the Cardinals 5 2/3 scoreless innings Sunday in a 3-1, 18-inning loss to the New York Mets, allowing just three hits while walking four and whiffing seven. This will be his first career outing against the Braves.

RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps inflammation) was sent to Double-A Springfield on Thursday to begin a rehab assignment, and he pitched a scoreless inning against Northwest Arkansas, allowing a hit. Walden was 0-1 with a 0.87 ERA in 12 April outings before hitting the DL on April 30. He will have to prove he can pitch on consecutive days with no problems before the team brings him back up. Walden should slide back into his eighth-inning role at some point after returning.

Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) was scratched from the lineup after being scheduled to make his first big league start at 1B, a position he just started playing earlier this month. Dan Johnson replaced him in the lineup, batting 8th.

OF/1B Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) was scratched from the lineup Thursday after not being able to move it comfortably to the left when he woke up. Piscotty said it shouldn’t be a long-term issue, but he admitted to being “bummed” after not being able to play first base for the first time in the majors. Piscotty debuted in left field Tuesday and Wednesday night at Chicago against the White Sox, going 2-for-8 with a double.

RHP John Lackey registered his eighth consecutive quality start Thursday night, picking up his ninth win of the year and improving to 7-2 at Busch Stadium. Lackey shut down the Royals after a two-run first inning, finishing with seven innings, six hits, two runs, two walks and five strikeouts on a season-high 110 pitches. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar said Lackey made adjustments, keeping the ball lower and moving it in and out.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) made a rehab start Thursday night for Class A Peoria, going five no-hit innings against Clinton and throwing 58 pitches, 41 for strikes. Two Peoria relievers completed the no-hitter. The Cardinals hope Garcia will have no ill effects from the outing and so he can return to the rotation next week when Cincinnati is in town. Wednesday night would be the most likely spot for that.