RHP Lance Lynn had no decision while pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out eight and walked just one. “We were attacking the zone with the fastball and pull away with the breaking ball,” Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina said of Lynn. “He pitched good. We were facing a good team and they put something to him, but only two runs.”

LF Stephen Piscotty recorded his first major league extra base hit with a double in the fifth inning. He has hit safely in his first two major league games and beat out an infield single in his Tuesday debut.

Cardinals OF Stephen Piscotty (stiff neck) was scratched from the lineup after being scheduled to make his first big league start at 1B, a position he just started playing earlier this month. Dan Johnson replaced him in the lineup, batting 8th.

DH Matt Holliday is hitting .268 (4-for-15) in his last five games since returning from the disabled list. He spent time on the 15-day DL with a right quadriceps strain. He’s batting .302 for the season through 57 games.

RHP John Lackey (8-5, 2.90 ERA) makes his team-leading 20th start of the season and 375th of his career. He seeks his eighth straight quality start, having posted a .1.63 ERA over his past seven. Lackey allowed a single run to the Mets in his last start on July 18 in a 12-2 Cardinals victory.

C Yadier Molina delivered a two-out triple -- his first since 2011 -- in the eighth inning to score three runs and give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. He’s now hit safely in his last four games and is batting .471 (8-for-17) against the White Sox this season.