LHP Tim Cooney has pitched better in his second stint with St. Louis and was rewarded with his first win on Friday night after seven efficient innings. Cooney threw 74 pitches, 53 for strikes, against a depleted Atlanta lineup, allowing just five hits and two runs with no walks and five strikeouts. Cooney said his fastball command was the best it has been in his six MLB starts.

RHP Steve Cishek was acquired from Miami on Friday in a move to beef up their bullpen. Cishek is 2-6 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA in 32 games for the Marlins but has an 0.71 ERA in 13 games after being recalled from Double-A Jacksonville last month. The 29-year-old offers the team a reliable setup option and can even close if Trevor Rosenthal needs a night off.

RHP Carlos Martinez takes the mound for his first start after the All-Star break on Saturday night. Martinez pitched the last four innings of St. Louis’ 3-1, 18-inning loss to the New York Mets on Sunday after the team emptied its bullpen. Martinez has pitched four times in relief against Atlanta in the past two seasons, working 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) has been transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL, a move that indicates he might not pitch again this year. Belisle recently experienced a setback in his rehab program and the club shut him down. The veteran was disabled on June 26 after going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games while working in every role except as closer in the bullpen.

RHP Matt Belisle (right elbow) has been transferred from the 15-day DL to the 60-day DL, a move that indicates he might not pitch again this year. Belisle recently experienced a setback in his rehab program and the club shut him down. The veteran was disabled on June 26 after going 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 games while working in every role except as closer in the bullpen.