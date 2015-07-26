RHP Mitch Harris (right groin) made his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Memphis, throwing a 1-2-3 sixth inning in a 7-5 win over Iowa. Harris threw just nine pitches, seven for strikes. There’s a chance he could stay in Memphis after the 30-day rehab period is over -- in the wake of the Cardinals’ trade for RHP Steve Cishek -- but, at worst, Harris figures to be a September callup.

LHP Tim Cooney was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for RHP Steve Cishek on the 25-man roster, but he has done himself a lot of good with his second major-league stint of the year. Cooney pitched effectively in five July starts, earning his first win Friday night with seven solid innings against Atlanta. Cooney is 1-0 with a 3.16 ERA in six starts with St. Louis this year.

RHP Steve Cishek was activated by St. Louis and will wear No. 28. Cishek was acquired by Miami on Friday for Double-A RHP Kyle Barraclough. Cishek went 2-6 with three saves and a 4.50 ERA for the Marlins over 32 appearances, but he hasn’t given up a run in July. Look for the Cardinals to use him in a variety of roles, including an occasional closing opportunity.

RHP Michael Wacha will make his first career start against Atlanta on Sunday. Wacha is coming off an 8-5 win Tuesday night at the Chicago White Sox, barely making it through five innings as he gave up two runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth. Wacha made two relief appearances against the Braves in 2013, working 2 2/3 scoreless innings and fanning four.

RHP Carlos Martinez didn’t have his best stuff but was still able to work eight shutout innings and pick up his 11th win when St. Louis eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth. Martinez gave up six hits and a walk, fanning six, and he induced three double plays and threw just 93 pitches. It was his 11th straight quality start, tying the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for the longest active streak in baseball.