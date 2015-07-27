CF Randal Grichuk (groin) left the game after six innings. Manager Mike Matheny didn’t consider the injury to be serious. Grichuk hurt himself running the bases after a fourth-inning single. It’s not known if Grichuk, hitting .281 with 11 homers and 36 RBIs, will be able to play Monday night against Cincinnati.

RHP Lance Lynn gets the ball Monday night when St. Louis opens a three-game series with Cincinnati in Busch Stadium. Lynn is coming off a no-decision Wednesday night, allowing two runs in six innings as the Cardinals rallied for a 3-2 win at the Chicago White Sox. In 14 prior appearances (11 starts) against the Reds, Lynn is 6-3 with a 3.73 ERA. This will be his first outing against them this year.

RHP Michael Wacha turned a shaky outing into a decent one Sunday but still ate the loss when he allowed a leadoff homer in the sixth to Adonis Garcia. Wacha threw 51 pitches in the first two innings and walked three men, but worked with more economy after that, making it through six innings on 98 pitches. He gave up five hits and three runs, fanning five.

1B Mark Reynolds (left hand) was available but didn’t play Sunday. Reynolds was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Shelby Miller in the third inning Saturday night, but played the game’s remainder and finished 0-for-2. Reynolds is 5-of-16 in his last five games and has drawn a team-high 11 walks in July, tied for ninth in the National League.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) will come off the 15-day DL Tuesday night to start against Cincinnati. Garcia worked five no-hit innings Thursday night in a rehab start at Class A Peoria, throwing 41 of his 58 pitches for strikes. It will be his first big league assignment since a 6-1 win June 24 in Miami, where he injured himself running the bases in the eighth inning. Garcia is 3-3 (1.69 ERA) in seven starts this year.