RHP Mitch Harris (right groin strain) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday and optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Harris pitched in three games for the Redbirds while on rehab, taking the loss Thursday and throwing scoreless innings in his other two assignments. The rookie was 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 19 relief outings and 20 1/3 innings for St. Louis.

CF Randal Grichuk (groin) didn’t start Monday night but was available to play if needed. Grichuk injured himself running the bases in the fourth inning of a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta and left the game after six innings. Hitting .281 with 11 homers and 36 RBI in 224 at-bats, Grichuk has emerged as an everyday starter, and his absence for an extended period would hurt this team’s already sputtering offense.

RHP Lance Lynn didn’t have his best stuff, but he was able to grit his way through seven innings and earn his eighth win of the year. Lynn needed 115 pitches as he gave up five hits, three walks and two hit batters, but he ceded just one run as he kept Cincinnati hitless in eight at-bats with runners in scoring position. It was his 13th quality start in 19 outings.

C Yadier Molina (illness) left for a pinch hitter in the fifth inning after not feeling well. His status for the Tuesday game was unknown.

1B Mark Reynolds (sore left hand) did not play for a second consecutive game, although he was available if needed Monday night. Reynolds was plunked by a 94 mph fastball from Atlanta’s Shelby Miller in the third inning Saturday night and finished that game, but he didn’t appear Sunday or Monday.

LHP Jaime Garcia (groin) will come off the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday night against Cincinnati. Garcia hasn’t pitched since a 6-1 win June 24 in Miami, where he injured himself running the bases in the eighth inning. It will be his first outing against the Reds since earning a 6-3 win May 24, 2014, at the Great American Ball Park with a 5 2/3-inning performance.