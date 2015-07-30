CF Randal Grichuk (groin) returned to the lineup after a two-game absence and batted seventh, going 1-for-3. Grichuk was injured in a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta while running the bases and departed after the sixth inning. The team could have played Grichuk on Monday and Tuesday night but opted for a cautious approach.

RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps) moved his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis. Walden made three appearances during rehab, giving up three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 scoreless innings while fanning four. Walden went 0-1 with an 0.87 ERA in 12 April appearances before landing on the 15-day DL on April 30.

RHP Carlos Martinez will get the call Thursday night when St. Louis opens a four-game series with Colorado in Busch Stadium. Martinez is coming off a 1-0 win Saturday night against Atlanta, tossing eight shutout innings to outduel former teammate Shelby Miller. Martinez beat the Rockies 4-2 on June 10 in Coors Field, working into the seventh inning and helping the Cardinals avoid a series sweep.

INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A. A teammate of Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong at Hawaii, Garcia was batting .299 (84-for-281) with 33 RBI and a .404 on-base pct. in his 81 games at Memphis this season. Garcia, 25, was batting .332 (65-for-196) vs, right-handed pitchers and .354 (23-for-65) with 32 RBI when batting with runners in scoring position.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) limped off the field and fell into the dugout after hitting into a double play to end the first inning.

OF Matt Holliday (right quad strain), was placed on the 15-day disabled list by the Cardinals, who recalled INF Greg Garcia.

RHP John Lackey may have had some of his best stuff of the year, but ate the loss because St. Louis was blanked for the second straight night on Wednesday vs. Cincinnati. Lackey permitted just two hits and a run in eight innings, walking one and fanning eight, but Jay Bruce’s leadoff homer in the second was enough to beat him. It was the ninth straight quality start for Lackey, who has a 1.67 ERA in that stretch.

The St. Louis Cardinals addressed their need for offense on Thursday, trading for Cleveland Indians outfielder Brandon Moss.

1B Dan Johnson was designated for assignment by the Cardinals.