RHP Michael Wacha will get the start Friday night when St. Louis continues its home series with Colorado. Wacha took a 3-2 loss Sunday against Atlanta, giving up five hits and three runs over six innings with three walks and five strikeouts. He fell 4-3 to the Rockies on June 9 at Coors Field, giving up two runs in the sixth and seventh innings after dominating for the first five innings.

RHP Carlos Martinez had a rare off-night, getting peppered for 10 hits and five runs in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Martinez was overthrowing from the start and couldn’t gear himself down, even after being urged to do so by catcher Yadier Molina. He needed 100 pitches to finish his stint and was actually in line for a win before the Cardinal bullpen quickly coughed up the lead in the sixth.

INF Greg Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis for the second time this year and paid immediate dividends, drawing a bases-loaded walk to win the game Thursday night. Garcia is hitting .299 with no homers and 33 RBI in 336 at-bats for the Redbirds. He played for the Cardinals from June 19-July 4 and batted .417 with 12 at-bats, socking a pinch-hit homer on June 26 that helped St. Louis rally for an extra-inning win over the Chicago Cubs.

LF Matt Holliday (right quad strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday for the second time in less than two months.

1B Dan Johnson was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Thursday, meaning the club has 10 days to determine whether to trade or release him, waive him (in the first seven days only) or send him to the minors. Johnson was 3-for-19 in his time with the Cardinals, knocking in two runs.

OF Brandon Moss was acquired via trade Thursday from Cleveland to fill the hole left by LF Matt Holliday’s injury. Moss was batting just .217 with 15 homers and 50 RBIs in 94 games with the Indians. Moss has cracked 20 or more homers in three straight seasons, including a career-high 30 for Oakland in 2013. He pinch-hit in the sixth inning and went 0-for-2, staying in the game at first base as part of a double-switch.