RHP Marcus Hatley was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Friday. The team has 10 days to decide whether to waive, trade or release him, or send him to a minor league affiliate. Hatley was pitching for Triple-A Memphis, where he was 4-3 with five saves and a 2.17 ERA in 34 games, covering 46 games. He got into two games for the Cardinals earlier this year with no record.

RHP Jordan Walden (right bicep) worked a hitless inning in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Memphis on Friday night, but will take a slight step back in the process. The Cardinals are saying that he needs to gain arm strength while improving conditioning at the same time. Walden has been on the DL since April 30, going 0-1, 0.87 in 12 appearances.

RHP Lance Lynn takes the ball Saturday night when St. Louis’ weekend series with Colorado continues. Lynn is coming off a 4-1 win Monday night over Cincinnati, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings and 115 pitches. He has a track record of success against the Rockies, going 2-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four previous outings.

RHP Michael Wacha worked seven scoreless innings, making an adjustment to his delivery after three straight shaky starts, and earned his 12th win. Wacha gave up only four hits and a walk, fanning seven. He said after the game that he did a better job of getting his lower body and arm in sync, enabling him to be more efficient in his delivery and throw more strikes.

RHP Jonathan Broxton was acquired in a trade with Milwaukee on Friday, the Cardinals’ second deal to fortify a heavily-used bullpen in the last week. Broxton is 1-2, 5.89 in 40 games with the Brewers, although he has recorded 37 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings, an indication he still has good stuff. Owner of 118 MLB saves, Broxton has fashioned seven straight scoreless outings, covering 6 2/3 innings.

RHP Miguel Socolovich was optioned to Triple-A Memphis to make room for Broxton. Socolovich was 4-1, 1.54 in 21 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen, far exceeding anyone’s expectations for him. But the Cardinals’ additions of Broxton and Steve Cishek in the last week meant someone who didn’t deserve a demotion had to go, and it was Socolovich in this case.