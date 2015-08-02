RHP Lance Lynn simply didn’t have good location in a loss to Colorado on Saturday night, missing over the plate’s heart with fastballs against a good hitting team. Lynn gave up two homers among his seven hits in five-plus innings, getting nicked for four runs. It was the first time in five career starts against the Rockies that Lynn has eaten the loss.

LF Stephen Piscotty is becoming a fixture in the Cardinals’ lineup after going 2-for-3 with an RBI single in the seventh inning on Saturday night. In nine starts with the team since his call-up from Triple-A Memphis on July 21, Piscotty is 12-for-30 and has five RBIs. He has gap power at the embryonic stage of his career but understands how to get good pitches and hasn’t missed many of them yet.

SS Jhonny Peralta appears to be out of his slump after homering for the second straight game, a 432-foot blast in the fourth inning on Saturday. Peralta has gone deep three times against Colorado, his most against any opponent this year, and has three homers in 27 career at-bats against Jorge De La Rosa. It’s the 20th time in his career that Peralta has gone yard in consecutive games.

1B Brandon Moss went 1-for-4, collecting his first St. Louis hit with a looping single to left in the fifth inning on Saturday. Moss is just 1-for-10 since arriving in a trade from Cleveland on Thursday, but five of his outs have been hit on the button and two could have been homers in a better hitters’ ballpark. If Moss hits the ball like this next week in hitter-friendly environments like Cincinnati or Milwaukee, he’ll have the impact his new team envisioned.

LHP Jaime Garcia will get the call Sunday when St. Louis concludes its second 11-game homestand of the year. Garcia returned from the 15-day DL on Tuesday night with five scoreless innings against Cincinnati but allowed a three-run homer to Joey Votto in the sixth and took the loss. Garcia is 0-2 in four previous starts against the Rockies but hasn’t faced them since taking an 8-2 loss in May 2013.