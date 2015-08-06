RHP Jordan Walden had a setback in his recovery from a right biceps injury so the Cardinals recalled him from his rehab assignment. “One step forward, two steps back,” said manager Mike Matheny. He had posted an 0.87 ERA in 12 appearances prior to the injury. Players can remain on rehab for up to 30 days, so the Cardinals recalled him to stop that clock pending his recovery.

3B Matt Carpenter batted leadoff again on Tuesday night and went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Carpenter now is batting .361 with eight homers as a leadoff batter.

RHP John Lackey allowed more runs in the first inning Tuesday than he had in any start since June 8, giving up three runs on five hits in a 3-2 loss at Cincinnati. But his struggles were short-lived. Lackey allowed just one hit over the next five innings and retired the final 14 batters he faced. “That first inning definitely could have gone a little bit different,” Lackey said. “I threw the ball OK. I needed to make better pitches with two outs.”

RF Jayson Heyward batted third for the first time this season, making him the first Cardinals player to make starts in eight different lineup positions since Colby Rasmus in 2010. “Just trying to maximize the at-bats he’s been able to put together,” said manager Mike Matheny.