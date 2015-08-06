OF Randal Grichuk’s solo home run in the 13th inning lifted the Cardinals to a 4-3 victory at Cincinnati. He went 2-for-6 with a double, homer, and two RBIs in the game. In his past seven games entering Wednesday’s game, Grichuk hit .385. Since the All-Star break, Grichuk, who turns 24 on Aug. 13, ranked fourth in the National League in homers (5) and seventh in slugging percentage (.696).

3B Matt Carpenter is learning when to maintain a disciplined approach at the plate and when to let loose, according to manager Mike Matheny. On Wednesday night, Carpenter did a little of both. He walked twice while also clubbing a game-tying home run in the eighth inning in a game the Cardinals eventually won 4-3 in 13 innings. He has four homers in the past six games.

RHP Carlos Martinez struggled for the second straight outing on Wednesday night. After allowing five earned runs last week against Colorado, Martinez gave up three runs in five innings, although just one was earned. He walked three, two of which scored. “He didn’t have his fastball command today,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He survived with his slider. The ball was coming out of his hand but his timing was off. That’s part of being a young pitcher. He’ll be fine.”

RHP Matt Belisle is on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation but asked to remain travel with the team during his rehab. “I thought it was a brilliant idea,” said manager Mike Matheny. “I truly like his presence with our club. And our trainers can keep their hands on him. He’s been as advertised working with our young players, talking about the game, their stuff. He’s been a great asset to our team.” The 35-year old right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 30 appearances this season.

Cardinals C Yadier Molina and SS Jhonny Peralta were given the day off on Thursday, largely due to playing 13 innings the night before and having day-game after night-game.

RHP Jonathan Broxton has played for three National League Central clubs. He got to pitch against one of his former teams on Wednesday night. In his third appearance in a Cardinals uniform, Broxton struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh innings. It was his 10th straight scoreless appearance spanning 9 2/3 innings.