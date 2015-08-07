C Tony Cruz delivered a two-out, RBI single in the fourth inning on Thursday to snap an 0-for-14 skid. Cruz was behind the plate for the series finale in Cincinnati to give Yadier Molina a day off. “It was all about the big hit today,” said manager Mike Matheny. “We got a two-out hit from Cruz ... that was the difference.” Cruz went 1-for-4.

RHP Michael Wacha’s key to success in his past two starts has been finding and maintaining his rhythm on the mound. That was more challenging on Thursday afternoon when rain delayed the start of the game by more than an hour and created less than ideal conditions on the mound at Great American Ball Park. “The mound was slick,” Wacha said. “My foot was sliding a little bit.” Wacha overcame the weather to toss seven shutout innings for the second straight start in 3-0 victory over the Reds. He allowed four hits and two walks and had six strikeouts. He has given up one run or fewer in six of his eight career starts against the Reds. “He had big success with his changeup,” said manager Mike Matheny. “The curve ball was good when they weren’t expecting it. His fastball had life which made the curve even better.”

RHP Jonathan Broxton kept his former team -- the Cincinnati Reds -- at bay for the second straight game. He walked two but didn’t allow a run, extending his scoreless streak to 10 games, spanning 10 1/3 innings. He struck out all three batters he faced in an inning of work on Wednesday.

RF Jayson Heyward’s single in the fourth inning on Thursday meant he’s hit safely in 33 of his past 44 games. He also stole his 17th and 18th bases on Thursday. “He continues to put together solid at-bats,” said manager Mike Matheny. “He’s such a solid player.” Still, Heyward failed to homer, making it 37 straight homerless games for the right-fielder.