OF Randal Grichuk continued his torrid August by blasting a three-run home run Friday. The rookie is now hitting .308 with three home runs and seven RBIs in six games this month. With 14 home runs on the season, Grichuk is now tied with Chicago’s Kris Bryant and Houston’s Carlos Correa for third among rookies.

3B Matt Carpenter went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI on Friday. Carpenter is batting .406 with a National League-best five home runs and 10 runs scored since returning to the leadoff spot July 30.

LHP Tyler Lyons was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday to provide a taxed Cardinals bullpen with a fresh arm. Recalled for the fourth time this season, Lyons is 8-5 with a 3.21 ERA while striking out 90 batters in 15 starts in Triple-A. The 27-year-old is 2-1 with a 5.02 ERA in six starts for the Cardinals this season. Lyons won back-to-back starts for St. Louis on June 13 and June 19. He last pitched in the big leagues on July 7 against the Chicago Cubs.

INF Greg Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday to make room for an extra arm to be added to the bullpen. In 16 games with the Cardinals, Garcia was hitting .350 (7-for-20). Five of Garcia’s seven hits came as a pinch-hitter, as he has made just one big-league start this season.