3B Matt Carpenter hit his eighth career leadoff home run in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Milwaukee. Four of his eight career leadoff home runs have come this season. Carpenter now has an extra-base hit in each of his last five games, increasing his total to a major-league best 15 extra-base hits after the All-Star break.

RHP Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth inning Saturday to earn his 33rd save of the season. Rosenthal has now converted seven consecutive saves since blowing a save opportunity in a 6-5 loss in Pittsburgh on July 12.

LF Stephen Piscotty continued to swing the bat well early in his career by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Saturday’s 3-0 win. Piscotty has now hit safely in his first 13 of 15 starts since being recalled from Triple-A Memphis on July 21.

LHP Jaime Garcia pitched seven scoreless innings Saturday against Milwaukee to pick up his first win since June 24. Garcia has a 2.12 ERA in three starts since being activated from the disabled list on July 28 after missing over a month with a left groin strain.